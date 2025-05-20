iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

