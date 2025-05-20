Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.81 and a 200-day moving average of $533.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

