Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $382,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

