Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.46 and a 200 day moving average of $188.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

