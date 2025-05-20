Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 19,481 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

