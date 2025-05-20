Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 270,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 157,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

