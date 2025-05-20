Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQL opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,889 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $79,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,150,141.04. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors ( NYSE:HQL Free Report ) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

