PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 202.5% increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 11.5%
OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
About PT Astra International Tbk
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Palantir: AI Leadership and Rising Analyst Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.