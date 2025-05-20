PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 202.5% increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 11.5%

OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

