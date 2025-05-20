iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 30th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 1.4% increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Performance

Shares of CVD opened at C$17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.38. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$16.44 and a 1 year high of C$17.82.

