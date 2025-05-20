Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 130.6% increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGFHY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.