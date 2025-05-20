Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on May 20th, 2025

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.1% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DFP opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.