Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.1% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE DFP opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.73.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
