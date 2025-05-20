KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

KREF stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $634.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 710.2% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

