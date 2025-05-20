UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $862,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,412 shares of company stock worth $3,014,797. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

