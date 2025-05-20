Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.