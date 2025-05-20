UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707,933 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.63% of NextEra Energy worth $926,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6%

NEE stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

