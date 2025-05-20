Vista Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

