UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.26 Billion Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,271,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196,919 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,259,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

