iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1%

SYK stock opened at $394.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.80. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

