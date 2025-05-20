Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TOWN stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.31. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Town Centre Securities had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Town Centre Securities will post 6.4926063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Town Centre Securities news, insider Michael Ziff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.79), for a total value of £60,300 ($80,539.60). Also, insider Ben Ziff sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.79), for a total value of £40,066 ($53,514.09). Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

