Bunzl plc (BNZL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.80 on July 2nd

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.80 ($0.72) per share on Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 167.7% increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.4%

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,516 ($33.60) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,218 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,732 ($49.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,695.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,142.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,375 ($45.08).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes bought 8,479 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($31.23) per share, with a total value of £198,239.02 ($264,777.64). Also, insider Frank van Zanten purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,037 ($40.56) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($162,254.57). Insiders bought a total of 12,910 shares of company stock worth $32,966,219 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

