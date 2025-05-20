Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.37% and a negative net margin of 128.85%. Canaan updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Canaan Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of CAN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canaan stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Canaan worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- What does consumer price index measure?
- After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palantir: AI Leadership and Rising Analyst Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.