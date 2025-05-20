Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

