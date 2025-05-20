Woodline Partners LP Sells 27,595 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $43,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,163 shares of company stock worth $27,129,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.74.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

