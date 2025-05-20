Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Onestream from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Onestream by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Onestream by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

