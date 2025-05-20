Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,880 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 622,224 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

