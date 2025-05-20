Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 128,571 Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Powerfleet Stock Down 0.5%
AIOT opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Powerfleet
Powerfleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powerfleet
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Palantir: AI Leadership and Rising Analyst Expectations
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Albemarle Stock Could Have a Major Run This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.