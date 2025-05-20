White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,748 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GBTC opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

