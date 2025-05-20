Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,870 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,870 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,089,840.20. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

