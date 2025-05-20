Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,540,000.

SUPN opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

