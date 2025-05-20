Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $444.35 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 871.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.79 and a 200-day moving average of $376.25.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.56.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

