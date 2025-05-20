1,280 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $4,493,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,600,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,390,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE X opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

