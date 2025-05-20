Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $36,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $229.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

