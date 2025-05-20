Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $28,000 Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Cryoport by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 409,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 1,366.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 406,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryoport by 1,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 285,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

