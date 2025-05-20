Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8%

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $568.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

