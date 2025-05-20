Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Cellebrite DI worth $40,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

