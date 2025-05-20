Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 854,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 334,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,005,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

