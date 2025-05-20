VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1509 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

