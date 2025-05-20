Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives $31.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

SG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103,664 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

