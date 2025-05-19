Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 79,966 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Malibu Boats comprises 0.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.41% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 518.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $228.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.