TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.45 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.