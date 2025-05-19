3,812 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $116,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Futu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,453,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Futu by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 523,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Futu by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $39,163,000.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $130.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

