State of Wyoming Has $577,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dalal Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,100,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,564,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $125.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

