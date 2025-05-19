Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

