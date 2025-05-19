Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,819,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9%

OMC opened at $76.98 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

