State of Wyoming Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.1%

MD stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.