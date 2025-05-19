State of Wyoming Sells 967 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,967,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $101.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,932.49. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,477.76. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,964 shares of company stock worth $5,051,502. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.