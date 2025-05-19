4,219 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.