State of Wyoming Grows Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AppFolio by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.47.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

