Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

