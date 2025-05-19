State of Wyoming Has $602,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after acquiring an additional 992,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

